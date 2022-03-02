Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $149.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

