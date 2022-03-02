Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 229,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,352. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

