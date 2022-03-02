Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $483.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
