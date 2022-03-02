Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $300.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

CHDN opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

