CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 120,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,730. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.