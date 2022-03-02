CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.