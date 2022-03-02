CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
CIR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
