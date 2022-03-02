Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.