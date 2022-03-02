Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Vincerx Pharma worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

VINC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

