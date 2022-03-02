Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

BPMC stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 62,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

