Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 5 9 0 2.64 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $80.28, indicating a potential upside of 36.86%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $13.51, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Citigroup pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.49 $21.95 billion $10.08 5.82 Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.15 $154.32 million $1.21 11.51

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 27.37% 12.85% 1.02% Northwest Bancshares 27.49% 9.86% 1.07%

Summary

Citigroup beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

