Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.03

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

