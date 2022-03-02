CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 3.4%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.