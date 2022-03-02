Clarus Co. (CLAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Clarus stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.95.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

