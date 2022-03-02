Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.94. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 57,725 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.