Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.94. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 57,725 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
