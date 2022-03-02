ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $51.95. 7,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 75,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.