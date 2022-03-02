Clearway Capital Management Ll Sells 11,728 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00.

IPI stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 520,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,965,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

