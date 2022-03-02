Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

