Colfax Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CFX stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Colfax by 204.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Colfax by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Colfax by 37.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

