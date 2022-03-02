Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Brady Shirley Sells 5,295 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $223,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CFX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

