Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 31,207 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colfax by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

