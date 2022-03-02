Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 31,207 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CFX stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
