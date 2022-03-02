Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.30% of Colfax worth $150,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 114.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.5% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after buying an additional 581,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.