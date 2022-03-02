Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 129,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

