Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $91,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

