Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBF opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $135.23 and a 1-year high of $187.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.