Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBF opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $135.23 and a 1-year high of $187.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45.
About Coloplast A/S (Get Rating)
