Comerica Bank Purchases 35,080 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of TG Therapeutics worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

