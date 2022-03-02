Comerica Bank Purchases 66,206 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of CareDx worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of CDNA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,729. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

