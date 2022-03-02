Comerica Bank Sells 2,222 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Lear by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

