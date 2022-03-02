Comerica Bank Sells 78,532 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

