Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,780,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.