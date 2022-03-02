Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,760. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

