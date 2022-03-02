Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.60 ($8.54).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.69 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.23. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.77 and a 200 day moving average of €6.63.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

