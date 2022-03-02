Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €62.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €60.00 ($67.42) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

