Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,079. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,741,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.