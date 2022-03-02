Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 138.90%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.45 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -13.84 Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.14 -$620,000.00 $0.39 51.62

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Quipt Home Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

