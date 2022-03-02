Comparing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of SMART Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.56 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.59 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.91 $21.31 million $0.72 38.90

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% SMART Global 2.34% 46.53% 11.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 52.64%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

