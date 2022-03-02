Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

