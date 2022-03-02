Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.54. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 14,150 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
