ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.07

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.07 and last traded at $94.86, with a volume of 14972902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

