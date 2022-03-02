ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,123 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $118,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $98.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.