CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 9,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 469,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
A number of research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 2.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.