CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 9,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 469,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 2.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.