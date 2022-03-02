ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,952,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other ContextLogic news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 828,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 690,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 471,984 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.