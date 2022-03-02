Contrasting Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Novus Capital Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Novus Capital Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Novus Capital Co. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.53 $587.86 million $14.80 6.75 Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Novus Capital Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About Novus Capital Co. II (Get Rating)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

