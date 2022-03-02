Contrasting Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scully Royalty and VersaBank.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.27 $280,000.00 N/A N/A VersaBank. $75.30 million 4.17 $17.80 million $0.76 15.07

VersaBank. has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Scully Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and VersaBank.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A VersaBank. 23.63% 11.69% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scully Royalty and VersaBank., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00

Scully Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 765.70%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than VersaBank..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank. beats Scully Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merkanti Holding segment comprises of regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

