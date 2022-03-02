Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $84.80. 5,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.93.

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

