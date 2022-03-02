Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in February

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLABF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 7,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.25.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

