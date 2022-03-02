Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in February

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CLABF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 7,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.25.
Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.