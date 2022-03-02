Cormark Weighs in on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$587.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

