Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.