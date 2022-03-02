Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

