Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COST stock opened at $522.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

