Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

